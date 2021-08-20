Barnstable County Names New Assistant Administrator

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County’s Department of Human Services Deputy Director has been named Assistant County Administrator.

During the pandemic, Vaira Harik has been a part of the Incident Command Structure at Barnstable County and filled the role of County Epidemiologist.

Prior to her positions in Barnstable County, Harik served as the Director of the Cochise County Health Department in Bisbee, Arizona.

She has also been a member of the Cape Cod Covid-19 Response Task Force.

“We’re exceptionally pleased that Ms. Harik has accepted this position,” said Barnstable County Administrator Elizabeth Albert.

Commissioner Chairman Ronald Bergstrom also expressed confidence in the appointment.

“In my time, certainly as county commissioner, and maybe even as far back as my service on the Assembly of Delegates, there has never been more pressing issues than right now at this moment,” said Bergstrom.

“I’m very happy that our county administrator now has someone who will be working with her who has the experience, knowledge, and dedication to the county, who can lift some of this burden,” he said.

“We all have tremendous confidence in Vaira.”

“I’m delighted to be able to continue my service to Barnstable County in this role and thank our County Commissioners and County Administrator for their confidence,” said Harik.

This past year, Harik was recognized as a 2021 Commonwealth Heroine.

