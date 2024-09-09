You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Bond Rating Improves

September 9, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County’s general obligation bond rating has been upgraded to “AA+” by S&P Global Ratings.

The achievement was highlighted at the August 28th Barnstable County Commissioners meeting.

S&P cited several improvements that led to the boost, including the adoption of strong financial policies, a low debt burden, and above-average reserves.

They also cited increased contributions to county employee retirement benefits and the creation of a PFAS stabilization fund.

Barnstable County finished the 2024 fiscal year with a budget surplus of $6 million. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

