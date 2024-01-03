Barnstable County Commissioners Elect Next Chair

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners has chosen its next chair as the new year gets underway.

Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom has been unanimously elected as Chair, with Sheila Lyons as Vice Chair. Mark Forest was the previous chair of the board.

It’s a position that rotates regularly among the three commissioners every year.

The Commissioners also took the opportunity to celebrate the county’s achievements in 2023, including addressing PFAS contamination, the start of the septic system loan fund “AquiFund,” supporting affordable housing programs, and more.

Mark Forest recently joined Sunday Journal to discuss 2023 in review from the County’s perspective.