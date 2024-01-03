You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Commissioners Elect Next Chair

Barnstable County Commissioners Elect Next Chair

January 3, 2024

Barnstable County Commissioners Mark Forest, Ronald Bergstrom and Sheila Lyons.

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners has chosen its next chair as the new year gets underway.

Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom has been unanimously elected as Chair, with Sheila Lyons as Vice Chair. Mark Forest was the previous chair of the board.

It’s a position that rotates regularly among the three commissioners every year. 

The Commissioners also took the opportunity to celebrate the county’s achievements in 2023, including addressing PFAS contamination, the start of the septic system loan fund “AquiFund,” supporting affordable housing programs, and more.

Mark Forest recently joined Sunday Journal to discuss 2023 in review from the County’s perspective.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 