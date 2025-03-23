Barnstable County Delegates Discuss Housing Solutions

BARNSTABLE – At a recent meeting of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates, members discussed the current housing shortage and pushed for increased action to supplement regional housing.

Delegates pushed for coordinated county-wide efforts, with an emphasis on redevelopment in existing parcels rather than new development, and deed restrictions on new properties to ensure long-term affordability.

During the discussion, Deputy Speaker Daniel Gessen pushed back against an oft-repeated argument that new housing strategies might undermine Cape Cod’s character.

“When people talk about protecting the ‘character of Cape Cod,’” he said, “it’s important to recognize that our housing policies have done less to preserve that character and more to protect property values.”

“When I was born in 2000,” he continued, “the average age on Cape Cod was 40; today, it’s nearly 58. We’re losing the families that once defined our community – that’s why our school populations are shrinking, and why we’ve seen closures like the Falmouth maternity ward.”

“The true character of Cape Cod,” he concluded, “is at risk, and it’s up to us, the Assembly of Delegates, to adopt thoughtful housing strategies that welcome working families to make a life in our communities.”

Discussion of the topic and potential solutions is set to continue at the next committee meeting in April.