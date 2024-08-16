Barnstable County Digitizing Over 3 million Pages of Documents

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials have gotten to work on the daunting task of digitizing over a million government documents.

The project, led by Assistant Administrator Vaira Harik, looks to transfer about 3-and-a-quarter million pages of documents using just over a million dollars of funding in ARPA grants.

The documents date back as far as the 1700s, as Barnstable County is one of the oldest in the United States.

Eventually, the documents will be made searchable by the public. A vendor selection is expected by the end of September.