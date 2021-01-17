Barnstable County Establishes COVID Helpline

WEST BARNSTABLE – Starting Tuesday, January 19, Cape Cod residents will be able to have COVID-19 questions addressed by Medical Reserve Corps volunteers on a new helpline.

The helpline is being instituted by the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment.

The volunteers have been trained to answer a wide variety of questions, but will not diagnose individuals over the phone.

If you are symptomatic for COVID-19 you are urged to see your healthcare provider.

After its opening on Tuesday, the helpline will be taking calls Monday-Friday from 8am to 4:30pm at 1 (774) 330-3001.

COVID prevention measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing guidelines, and washing your hands regularly are still in effect.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter