Barnstable County Establishes COVID Helpline

WEST BARNSTABLE – Starting Tuesday, January 19, Cape Cod residents will be able to have COVID-19 questions addressed by Medical Reserve Corps volunteers on a new helpline.
The helpline is being instituted by the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment.
The volunteers have been trained to answer a wide variety of questions, but will not diagnose individuals over the phone.
If you are symptomatic for COVID-19 you are urged to see your healthcare provider.
After its opening on Tuesday, the helpline will be taking calls Monday-Friday from 8am to 4:30pm at 1 (774) 330-3001.
COVID prevention measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing guidelines, and washing your hands regularly are still in effect.
Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter