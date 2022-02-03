You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Extends ARPA Funding Comment Period

Barnstable County Extends ARPA Funding Comment Period

February 3, 2022

HYANNIS – The window for Cape Codders to provide their thoughts on how Barnstable County officials should allocate $41.3 million in federal coronavirus relief funding has been extended.

Public comments will now be accepted through an online survey until Friday, February 11. Emails and phone calls to the county will also be accepted.

The county will be able to boost local initiatives through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Projects that could be funded include small business aid as well as investments in public health and local water management.

More details can be found on Barnstable County’s website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 