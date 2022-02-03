Barnstable County Extends ARPA Funding Comment Period

HYANNIS – The window for Cape Codders to provide their thoughts on how Barnstable County officials should allocate $41.3 million in federal coronavirus relief funding has been extended.

Public comments will now be accepted through an online survey until Friday, February 11. Emails and phone calls to the county will also be accepted.

The county will be able to boost local initiatives through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Projects that could be funded include small business aid as well as investments in public health and local water management.

More details can be found on Barnstable County’s website.