Barnstable County Health Officials Encouraged by Plans for In-House Testing

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials are encouraged by plans for Cape Cod Healthcare to bring COVID-19 testing capabilities in-house sometime in the next two to three weeks.

With the turnaround for COVID-19 tests usually taking three to four days, Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf said this week that they have seen some tests come back recently within 24 hours or less.

Still, they’re planning on bringing the testing capabilities to their labs, which will have an impact on turnaround times.

“We’re actually seeing the fact that the testing is quicker, it means that things are settling down within the laboratories and so we are looking and seeing a good turnaround time,”

“It’s making our time a lot easier, because the sooner we know that someone is COVID positive, the sooner we can confirm that quarantine and isolation.”

O’Brien said that if Cape Cod Healthcare could bring the capabilities to their labs it would be “fantastic.”

Thursday saw 86 cars come through the drive-thru testing facility at Cape Cod Community College.

Friday had no cars come through the facility as it was closed due to severe weather.

In total, over 1,300 cars have come through the facility.

The number of cars that have come through the facility does not exactly represent the number of patients who have been tested.

Health officials said they are continuing to work with Cape Cod Healthcare, St. Joseph House, and Duffy Health Center to find a location that would provide shelter to the homeless during the pandemic.

No plans have been finalized yet but O’Brien said they should be in the coming weeks.

Health officials also said that Cape Cod is not a hot spot for the virus and is not considered an epicenter like New York City.

The majority of Cape Codders are practicing social distancing and it has allowed medical professionals to attack the virus and help control it locally.

O’Brien complemented the community and said that the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment would not be able to do what it has been able to do without the community pulling together.

When asked, O’Brien said that he would support an advisory from Governor Charlie Baker that would mandate Massachusetts residents to wear masks when out in public.

However he added that currently getting personal protective equipment to first responders and health care workers is a more pressing issue.