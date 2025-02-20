Barnstable County Housing Survey Out Now

HYANNIS – A survey is out from Barnstable County on housing that officials say will help them better understand the region’s needs.

The survey will help the HOME Consortium, a county group representing all 15 Cape towns, decide how best to use the HOME Investment Partnerships Program federal grant for low-income housing.

“Input from our communities really matters to us” states Renie Hamman, Barnstable County’s HOME Program Manager.

“The results of the survey will help us identify the most pressing regional housing needs.”

The survey is a requirement of the HOME Consortium’s Consolidated Plan, which is updated every five years.

The survey, conducted by contractor Barrett Planning Group LLC, is open until March 7 here. All responses are completely anonymous and confidential.