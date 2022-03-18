Barnstable County Human Services Awarded $2.2 M for Continuum of Care

HYANNIS – The 2021 Continuum of Care (CoC) awards by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the Cape and Islands CoC with $2.2 million dollars.

The money will go towards funding housing programs and services like CoC Planning, Coordinated Entry and a Homeless Information Management System (HMIS).

Some efforts that will benefit include an eight-bed project for individuals and families who are homeless due to fleeing domestic violence and four additional permanent supportive housing beds through a project expansion grant.

The funds are an almost 10 percent increase in funds over the previous year.

“HUD’s Continuum of Care program is highly competitive, and I believe the positive and lasting work of our CoC was recognized with this award,” said Barnstable County’s Director of Human Services Joseph Pacheco in a statement. The Department of Human Services is responsible for the submission of the annual application.

“It is great news for our region and this funding allows us to continue to make positive impacts on the region’s most vulnerable populations.”