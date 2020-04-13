Barnstable County Opens Multi-Agency Coordination Center for Storm Response

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials have opened their multi-agency coordination center (MACC) and are working with towns on any resources they need during Monday’s storm.

With the high winds, rain and thunderstorms, the county is expecting a number of power outages and are working with Eversource to restore power.

“Even though we’re in the middle of COVID-19, we’re also ready to respond to this storm as well,” said Sean O’Brien, director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment.

O’Brien credits the residents of the Cape who he said have been used to storms and know how to survive during these types of weather events.

“It’s critical to be home because of COVID-19, but in the same vain, because of the storm, please stay home,” said O’Brien.

“It’s going to be dangerous on the roads.”

Barnstable County officials are expecting that there will be some restoration work as a result of the storm and are assuring residents that they will work hard to get everything up and running quickly.