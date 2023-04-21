Barnstable County Working on Private Well PFAS Testing Program

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials are hoping to get PFAS testing for private wells up and running for the region’s residents by summer’s end.

County Water Quality Laboratory Director Dan White said the department has new measuring device that can examine water quality at the scale of parts-per-trillion.

“Only a few labs in the state do it and mostly they focus on the big public water suppliers. So we’re hoping to offer a local alternative to that. The county is also looking to track PFAS plumes themselves,” said White.

While most of the equipment is in place, the department still needs the go-ahead from state regulators.

“We have all the equipment we need, though we’re still setting it up. We’re hoping to be able to get our certification by the middle of the summer and start offering it this summer or in the fall,” said White.

The announcement comes amid National County Government Month, and for the occasion Barnstable County officials are highlighting the ways they are working to protect local water quality.