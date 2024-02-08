Barnstable County Promotes Financial Transparency With New Data Tool

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County recently announced the launch of Open Finance, an online transparency tool providing convenient access to county financial information.

The tool, hosted by Tyler Technologies, will provide interested and inquisitive residents with insights on the collection and allocation of county revenues through weekly updates and data available through the last 3 fiscal years, with detailed records of expenditures, revenue sources, vendor payments, and department-level payroll records.

“The Open Finance platform is a significant step toward promoting transparency and accessibility in financial matters,” said Carol Coppola, Finance Director of Barnstable County. “With this powerful tool, our community can gain a deeper understanding of our financial operations, helping to build trust and accountability.”

Her optimism was shared by County Administrator Beth Albert, who stated, “Open Finance is another significant step in our ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and transparency within county operations. We take pride in these advancements for our community and invite residents to explore the platform.”

To access the tool, click here.