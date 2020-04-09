Barnstable County Real Estate Sales Value and Volume Rise in March

HYANNIS – Cape Cod real estate sales value and volume both rose last month, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barnstable County Register of Deeds John Meade reports that volume was up six percent from last March. The total value of sales was also up 10.1 percent.

The median individual property sale value was up 9.7 percent from last March to $406,000.

There was a 59 percent increase in the volume of mortgage activity from last March.

With the increase in sales volume in March, the volume for the year is up 5.5 percent.

The total value of sales for the year is up 3.9 percent and the individual sales value is up 8.2 percent. Mortgage volume is up 55 percent for the year.