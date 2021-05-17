Barnstable County Real Estate Values Continue To Spike

BARNSTABLE – Property values and volume of sales continue to spike for the Cape Cod real estate market.

This past April, volume of real estate sales was up 46.4 % from April of 2020. Excluding property sales below $50,000, the median sale price for Barnstable County this April was $519,950, and a total of 688 deeds recorded.

In comparison the median sale price in April of last year was $400,500, and a total of 470 deeds recorded.

Barnstable County Register of Deeds John Meade said that the number of homes on the market is the only factor he can see that will slow down the real estate surge on Cape Cod.

“I here from Realters anecdotally that the inventories are low, so the only limitations at this point is that, otherwise the buyers are out there and anxious to join the Cape Cod Community,” said Meade.

He cited the ability for many to now work from home as one of the elements influencing the real estate trends. Many people who in the past had to live in homes or apartments near their place of work are now free to live in areas they prefer much farther away.

“Those of us who have lived on the Cape for a long time, we know what a great place it is to live,” said Meade.

Meade also said he expects the strong real estate trends to continue.

“I think this May you’re going to see significant peaks, the numbers are going to be quite strong,” said Meade.

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter