Barnstable County Reports Changes to Emergency Response for COVID-19

May 29, 2020

Patient being tested at the Cape Cod Healthcare drive-thru facility at Cape Cod Community College

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County health officials have announced that the county’s Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) is operating as a limited activation in response to COVID-19.

Around 400 orders of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been delivered to agencies from Cape Cod and the Islands since its activation.

Agencies and organizations are now being encouraged by the county to order supplies through their regular supply chain.

They will also be required to show proof of an attempt to order from distributors before a resource request can be processed.

The Cape Cod and the Islands Regional Network on Homelessness reported that 44 clients have been isolated in the hotel program to date; five tested positive with COVID-19.

Universal testing also continues for staff and residents at homeless shelters, and the shower and breakfast programs for the homeless are on-going.

Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps continues to assist with the breakfast program.

The surge sites at Joint Base Cape Cod and the Wingate Nursing Home in Brewster are now closed.

The Royal Falmouth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is on standby if needed.

For more information, go to barnstablecountyhealth.org.

