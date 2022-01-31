Barnstable County Officials Still Seeking Feedback On Use of COVID Money

BARNSTABLE — Barnstable County officials are reminding residents that they can provide input and feedback on the county’s use of American Rescue Plan Act funding by taking the Barnstable County ARPA Priorities Survey until Friday, February 4, 2022.

Through ARPA, the County of Barnstable will receive $41.3 million in funding.

County funds are in addition to $26.1 million being awarded to the 15 towns in Barnstable County, with the Town of Barnstable receiving the largest allotment of $7.7 million.

Last November, Barnstable County commissioners identified water, sewer or broadband investments; public health funding, replacement of lost public sector revenue, and projects targeting those disproportionately affected by the COVID pandemic such as small businesses as being eligible for use of the awarded funds.

Residents can fill out the survey online, or submit comments by emailing ARPA@BarnstableCounty.org or calling 508-556-4733.

The respondent’s full name and address must be included in the email or phone call to receive consideration, and voicemails submitted may not exceed three minutes.

The county will have until December 2024 to make decisions on how the funds will be used.

To take the survey, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter