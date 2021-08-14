You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Resumes COVID Testing at Fairgrounds

August 14, 2021

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BARNSTABLE – Due to recent increases in COVID-19 cases across the region, Barnstable County will resume free testing at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. 

The testing services will begin Sunday, August 22, and will run Thursdays and Sundays from 4 pm to 6 pm. 

Registration for testing can be completed through the Barnstable County Health website, though walk-ins will be accepted. 

People will stay in their cars to be tested at the site by the East Gate off of Route 151. 

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 becomes the nation’s dominant strain, federal and local health officials have urged vaccination as the best defense against the virus.

Even if individuals develop an infection despite being vaccinated, their symptoms will be much more mild than otherwise, said health officials. 

