Barnstable County Sheriff Condemns Former Deputy Post-Arraignment

FALMOUTH – Barnstable County’s sheriff is taking a strong stance, decrying the alleged actions of a correctional officer facing assault charges and witness intimidation related to an inmate.

Deputy Gregory Djzoen was arraigned at Falmouth District Court and was arrested after a referral from the sheriff’s office.

In a statement, Sheriff Donna Buckley said that she strongly condemns his actions, and that the office is dedicated to corrections, rehabilitation and treatment, as well as the safety of those in its custody.

“I am here today to be accountable, to be transparent, and to clearly and definitively state that violence and intimidation have no place in the Barnstable County Correctional Facility,” she said in the statement.

The sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation alongside the one being conducted by state police.

The following is the full release from the office: