Barnstable County Sheriff Opposes Governor’s Mental Health Cuts

BOURNE – Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley has sent a letter to Governor Maura Healey vehemently opposing the closure of the Community Mental Health Center at Pocasset and the reduction of the number of case Manager positions in the state department of mental health.

She said the closure would reduce care access, resulting in more untreated mental health challenges leading to more people entering the criminal justice system.

“As Sheriff, I see daily the devastating generational consequences of the closure of in-patient mental health hospitals over the last 40 years. Without investment in community-based supports to replace these lost facilities, hospital emergency rooms and jails have become the de-facto mental health treatment providers.”

She added that in jails across the state, 60 to 80 percent of inmates suffer from mental illness, signaling a need for more service, not less.

The following is the full letter from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office: