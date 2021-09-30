Barnstable County Sheriff Won’t Seek Fifth Term

HYANNIS – Barnstable County Sheriff James Cummings has announced that he will be retiring and not seeking re-election after his current term expires in November of 2022.

Next November will mark the end of his 24-year tenure as the county’s sheriff, which was preceded by 23 years of service with the Massachusetts State Police. Cummings also spent time working in the United States Navy and Falmouth Police Department, bringing his total career to a half-century of work.

During his time as sheriff, Cummings notably oversaw the construction of the Barnstable County Correctional Facility in Bourne, which opened back in 2004. Cummings praised the resources offered by the sheriff’s office over the years, which include their Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program as well as youth and senior programs.

Cummings thanked colleagues and residents of the area for their support over the course of 50 years, and expressed eagerness to continue work through the remainder of his final term.

Cummings’ full statement on the matter can be found on his Facebook page.