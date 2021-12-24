You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Getting Funding for Drug Abuse Treatment Programs

December 24, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office will receive $25,000 from the state to help bolster residential substance abuse treatment.

The money is part of $215,000 in federal Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) grants to sheriff’s offices across the state. 

The program aims to reduce the demand for, use and trafficking of illegal drugs.

“The RSAT grant awards help individuals suffering from substance misuse issues recover and reintegrate successfully into society,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

Initiatives that are part of RSAT grant programs prepares offenders for reintegration into the communities from which they are from by incorporating reentry planning activities into treatment programs.

The programs also provide assistance to participants and their communities during the reentry process.

