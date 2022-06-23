Barnstable County to Review Substance Use on Cape Cod

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Department of Human Services will conduct a comprehensive assessment of substance use on Cape Cod with a grant it recently received from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Officials will conduct informant interviews of various stakeholders to better understand gaps in service delivery, regional health recommendations and local risk factors.

They hope to better reduce youth substance use and boost recovery and treatment programs with the information gathered.

Health Resources in Action (HRiA) will also provide assistance during the project, including literature review, data collection and interviewing. They also provided assistance with the original comprehensive baseline assessment seven years ago.

“This assessment is critical to advancing the important work of substance use prevention throughout Barnstable County,” said Human Services Director Joseph Pacheco.

“And we’re delighted that HRiA, who assisted with the 2015 assessment, is again able to partner with us.”