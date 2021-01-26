Barnstable County’s “Phase One Clean-Up” Vaccination Clinic Now Full

ORLEANS – Barnstable County announced last week that all individuals who were eligible could sign up for the “Phase One Clean-up” Clinic to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday and Thursday at the Orleans Department of Public Works.

However, the clinics which had 480 doses of the vaccine available, are now completely full and are no longer accepting appointments.

“The two clinics scheduled on January 26th and 28th filled up very quickly,” said Barnstable County Public Health Nurse Deidre Arvidson.

The county isn’t expecting to receive more of the vaccine until the beginning of February.

Selected pharmacies throughout the Cape received a supply of the vaccine last week, and are currently servicing eligible individuals included in Phase One. Residents are encouraged to contact CVS and Walgreens in Hyannis, Mashpee, and South Yarmouth.