Barnstable Enforcing Illegal Dirt Bike Laws on Public Lands

CENTERVILLE – The Town of Barnstable is cracking down on the use of motorized vehicles on public lands which includes recreational vehicles like dirt bikes and ATVs.

Barnstable Police and Natural Resource Officers will be patrolling conservation areas and open space land throughout the months of November and December to deter the use of illegal vehicles from the habitats and trails.

Town officials have stated that violators of the law will be subject to heavy fines.

Some examples of prohibited operation include operating on any Barnstable Public Land designated as open space, operating in a manner so as to harass or chase wildlife or domestic animals, and operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol among others.

The joint patrols are part of an organized effort to deter operations on public land and to educate the public’s awareness of the damage illegal vehicles can cause in the region.

To report violations of recreation vehicle laws Barnstable Police is asking residents to call their Non-Emergency dispatch line at 508-775-0387.