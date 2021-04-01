You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday

Barnstable Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday

April 1, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – Barnstable residents will be able to have their household hazardous waste collected on Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Toxic materials that can be harmful to lakes and groundwater, as well as other local water sources and areas, will be collected at the Barnstable Transfer Station on Flint Street in Marstons Mills.

Station stickers will be required in order to participate, and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic will be in place at the transfer station.

To learn what is and is not acceptable for collection, visit www.loveyourlocalwater.org.

