Barnstable Highway Division Repainting Town Roadway Lines

Barnstable Highway Division Repainting Town Roadway Lines

July 12, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Starting this week and continuing through July 30, the Town of Barnstable’s Highway division will be repainting the double yellow center-lines, white edge lines and transition lines on all town main roads.

Work hours will be between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, weather permitting.

Traffic during the painting operations will be delayed and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid the work.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down, do not pass the line painting crew and use caution when traveling through the road areas that are being worked on.

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


