Barnstable Holding Household Hazardous Waste Collection

BARNSTABLE – A household hazardous waste collection will be held on Saturday, June 25 in Barnstable.

The town’s Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division is collaborating with Barnstable County for the event to collect chemicals and other products too toxic to dispose of in regular trash.

The collection will run from 9:00am to 12:00pm and will be located at the Barnstable Transfer Station at 45 Flint Street, Marstons Mills.

Those who wish to dispose of items will need a current sticker Transfer Station sticker.

If people do not have a current sticker, they will need to show proof of year-round residency or property ownership in the Town of Barnstable.

Head to the town’s site to find out more about event.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter