Barnstable Hosting Flu Vaccine Clinic

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Public Health Division will host a flu clinic on Thursday, September 22 for town residents.

Shots will be available for those ages 3 and over at the drive-through only clinic at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Route 28 from 3 tp 5 pm.

Officials ask that residents fill out consent forms in advance to reduce waiting times, which are available at the Health Division building in Hyannis or online at the town’s website.

The fee is $3 for a shot, or no charge if the individual is unable to pay.