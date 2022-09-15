You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Hosting Flu Vaccine Clinic

Barnstable Hosting Flu Vaccine Clinic

September 15, 2022

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Public Health Division will host a flu clinic on Thursday, September 22 for town residents.

Shots will be available for those ages 3 and over at the drive-through only clinic at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Route 28 from 3 tp 5 pm.

Officials ask that residents fill out consent forms in advance to reduce waiting times, which are available at the Health Division building in Hyannis or online at the town’s website.

The fee is $3 for a shot, or no charge if the individual is unable to pay.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 