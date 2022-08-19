You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Hosts 55+ Community Safety Day

August 19, 2022

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is hosting a 55+ Community Safety Day to offer resources to older residents.

Public safety officials will provide resources and strategies to those 55+, highlighting ways to stay secure online and at home.

The event will include tips on how to detect internet and phone scams.

It will also cover fire safety and outdoor protection. Free wellness checks will also be offered.

The event is being held by the town, its five fire districts, and the Barnstable Police.

There will be public safety demonstrations and free refreshments.

55+ Community Safety Day is being held at the Barnstable Adult Community Center on Thursday, September 22 from 11am – 2pm.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

