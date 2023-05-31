Barnstable Land Trust Celebrates 40 Years with Hiking Challenge

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Land Trust is celebrating four decades of land conservation and environmental advocacy this year.

Director of Communications and Programs Sue Dahling Sullivan said 2023 will be full of many programs to commemorate the occasion, starting with multiple events this weekend including the Tour de Barnstable Charity Bike Ride.

“It’s a bike ride that goes through all seven villages. It’s 38 miles with a 2-mile extra add-on in honor of our 40th anniversary,” said Sullivan.

Proceeds will benefit the Trust as well as DEVO cycling.

Other festivities include a photo session at Fuller Farm Friday, wildflower walks Saturday, and the kick off of the three-month Hike Barnstable Challenge highlighting over 90 miles of trails in the town.

The self-paced challenge will also highlight the health benefits of walking through a partnership with Cape Cod Healthcare.

“Partnering with Barnstable Land Trust on the Hike Barnstable Challenge aligns so well with our focus on community, health, and wellness,” states Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare in a statement.

“We’re proud to support BLT’s efforts and look forward to partnering on programs that will reinforce how everyone can realize health benefits by connecting more with nature.”

More is planned for this year to celebrate the anniversary, said Sullivan, including the Flower Pot Music Concert celebrating the summer solstice June 22.

“Over 60 events planned throughout the year but this weekend is appropriate because it is National Trails day on Saturday, but we are making it into a weekend of celebration,” said Sullivan.

More on Barnstable Land Trust can be found here.