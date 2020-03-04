New Air Service Planned Between Hyannis and Nantucket

HYANNIS – Barnstable Municipal Airport has announced that Southern Airways Express will begin a new nonstop route to Nantucket Memorial Airport beginning in April.

The route will operate with two daily round-trips Friday through Monday and increase to daily service in May on a nine passenger Cessna Caravan aircraft.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the public another option for travel to Nantucket,” said Airport Manager Katie Servis.

“This route furthers our mission to provide convenient and reliable air service for people traveling to and from the economic center of Cape Cod, Hyannis, and provides an alternative option for accessing Nantucket for residents, visitors, and business travelers.”

“Southern Airways is proud to add Hyannis and Cape Cod to our growing family of great airports and fantastic destinations, which extend all the way from Hawaii to right here in New England,” said Southern Airways Express Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari.

“Fares begin at just $79 each way and we are also tripling the number of Nantucket flights from Providence and Norwood/Boston, versus last year.”

A press conference detailing the new service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the terminal.

Speakers will include Mark Cestari, Katie Servis, Airport Commission Chair John Griffin, and Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells.

The flights to and from Barnstable Municipal Airport to Nantucket Memorial Airport will begin Friday, April 17.

The flights will become a daily service on Friday, May 22.