You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Officials Outline Town Elections

Barnstable Officials Outline Town Elections

October 30, 2021

Town of Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable town elections will be held on Tuesday, November 2. 

On the ballot will be candidates for school committee, housing authority, Town Clerk and all even numbered town council seats.

Polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm in all 13 precincts. 

More information on the election, including the full list of candidates for each seat, can be found on the town’s website here

Residents can check their voter information on the official Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website here.

The full size town-wide precincts map can be found here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 