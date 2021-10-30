Barnstable Officials Outline Town Elections

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable town elections will be held on Tuesday, November 2.

On the ballot will be candidates for school committee, housing authority, Town Clerk and all even numbered town council seats.

Polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm in all 13 precincts.

More information on the election, including the full list of candidates for each seat, can be found on the town’s website here.

Residents can check their voter information on the official Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website here.

The full size town-wide precincts map can be found here.