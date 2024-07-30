Barnstable Offshore Wind Lawsuit Dismissed

BARNSATBLE – A lawsuit brought by some residents of Centerville against the town of Barnstable over its handling of its community host agreement with offshore wind developers has been dismissed.

The citizens filed an open meeting law violation, saying that decisions made in executive session should have been public. Town officials affirmed that they have complied with all requirements of the law.

The Avangrid, the company behind Park City Wind, will give the town $16 million dollars for its role as community host, which will go toward defraying the costs of sewer expansions and other town initiatives.