You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Offshore Wind Lawsuit Dismissed

Barnstable Offshore Wind Lawsuit Dismissed

July 30, 2024

BARNSATBLE – A lawsuit brought by some residents of Centerville against the town of Barnstable over its handling of its community host agreement with offshore wind developers has been dismissed.

The citizens filed an open meeting law violation, saying that decisions made in executive session should have been public. Town officials affirmed that they have complied with all requirements of the law.

The Avangrid, the company behind Park City Wind, will give the town $16 million dollars for its role as community host, which will go toward defraying the costs of sewer expansions and other town initiatives.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 