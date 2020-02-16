Barnstable Police Offering Training to Promote Worship Safety

HYANNIS-The Barnstable Police Department will be hosting a course regarding safety while worshiping and practicing faith on Monday, February 24.

Places of worship can be targets for vandalism, service disruption, and violence. The department is inviting people of all faiths to attend and learn how to safely secure faith based organizations and houses of worship.

The event will be held at Reach Assembly of God from 7 to 9 p.m.

To register for the event and to learn more, contact Patrol Officer Gustavo Eloy by email at eloyg@barnstablepolice.com or by calling 508-778-3820.

The deadline to register is February 23.