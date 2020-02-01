You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Police Provides Update on Hyannis Shooting Friday Night

Barnstable Police Provides Update on Hyannis Shooting Friday Night

February 1, 2020

HYANNIS-The Barnstable Police Department released a statement regarding the shooting on Dumont Drive in Hyannis late Friday night.

In a Facebook post, the department said that one male victim suffered a gunshot wound at around 11:30 p.m. The man was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he later underwent surgery.

At the time of publication, the man “remains in serious but stable condition.”

Barnstable Police and detectives from the Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the situation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0812. Information can also be sent along to Detective Sergeant John York, at yorkj@barnstablepolice.com.

