Barnstable Police: Renew Your Burglar Alarm Registrations

November 11, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department is reminding residents that all burglar alarm registrations will expire on December 31.

Active burglar alarms, whether they are monitored or not, within homes and businesses have to be renewed. The registration fee is $25.

Registration and payment can be completed on the department’s website by clicking here. R

Renewal registrations and payments can also be mailed or dropped off to the department, although they are advising that they are trying to limit the number of people who come in person due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

More information can be found on the department’s website.

