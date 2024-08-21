Barnstable Prepares For Second Summer Celebration As Summer Closes

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is preparing to celebrate Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end of Summer with its Second Summer Celebration on Saturday, August 31 from 5 pm to 9 pm.

The Town has organized numerous events, big and small, to highlight the celebration.

Ancillary events for the festival include a vendor fair by Amplify POC Cape Cod on the Hyannis Village Green and an open display at the HyArts Artist Shanties at Bismore Park on Ocean Street.

Headlining the weekend is a Movement Arts Cape Cod dance showcase at Aselton Park, with a variety of dance instructors offering dance classes and performances, as well as a beach party at Veterans Park beach, with a live DJ, games, and giveaways, culminating in a thrilling sendoff with a fireworks celebration at Kalmus Beach.

In the event of bad weather, the rain date for the fireworks show will be September 1st.

Those planning to drive to attend the fireworks display are encouraged to arrive early as parking is expected to fill quickly.