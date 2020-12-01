Barnstable Public Schools Announce Further Closures.

BARNSTABLE – The Superintendent of Barnstable Public Schools Meg Mayo-Brown announced Wednesday that due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Town, County and State, the Barnstable School District will remain in remote learning through December 11th.

“Our goal is to remain a school district that provides in-person learning to the greatest extent possible. Our educators and staff want to be in-person with their students, safely. We believe our schools are safe places for all students and staff, given the adherence to the protocols we have created. There will be times during the school year, such as this, that despite our protocols the concern for what we see and know about the data outweighs our goal of in-person learning”

Mayo-Brown stated it was her intent to resume in person learning on December 14th.