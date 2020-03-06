Barnstable Public Schools Monitoring Students and Staff who Traveled to Italy in February

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Public Schools District said that they are monitoring students, staff and families who traveled to Italy last month.

In another letter sent out to parents this week, Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown said that they are sharing the most recent Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidance regarding self-quarantine.

“It is important to note that this guidance is brand new as of today, and is different from DPH guidance that has guided our actions since February break,” said Mayo-Brown.

They are also asking that any students, staff and families that have recently traveled to South Korea, Italy, Iran and China to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of their return.

“The impact of the coronavirus is an ever evolving situation,” said Mayo-Brown.

“The guidance from Massachusetts DPH and CDC is evolving day-to-day based on the most current information. We will continue to take our lead from these agencies, as well as experts from Cape Cod Healthcare and our school physician, Dr. Rudman.”

Parents or guardians who have specific questions about the coronavirus pertaining to their school are being asked to contact their principal or school nurse.

According to Barnstable County health officials, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Cape Cod.