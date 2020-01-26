You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Public Schools Open House is Wednesday

Barnstable Public Schools Open House is Wednesday

January 26, 2020

Courtesy of Barnstable Public Schools’ Facebook page

HYANNIS–Barnstable Public Schools (BPS) will be holding an open house at Barnstable Intermediate School on Wednesday, January 29.

Attendees can learn about the school district’s curriculum from elementary through high school and career education programs, while engaging with student ambassadors, teachers, and administrators. Art, food, and music created by students from BPS will be made available as well.

The open house for grades 3 and 4 will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m., while the grade 5 open house will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Both parents and students are encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit www.barnstable.k12.ma.us.

