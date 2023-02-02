You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Reschedules Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project

February 2, 2023

HYANNIS – Barnstable’s public information meeting on the Ocean Street renovation project has been rescheduled to Monday, February 6.

Plans to renovate the south end of the road’s sidewalks between Kalmus Beach and the John F. Kennedy Memorial will be outlined during the session.

Town officials add that the beach’s entrance is also slated to be relocated, while the area’s water main will be extended as well.

The meeting will take place at Barnstable Town Hall at 6 p.m. Following the session, residents will be able to submit comments on the plan through Monday, February 27.

