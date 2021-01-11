Barnstable School District Extends Remote Learning Period

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable School District Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown recently said that due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in town, the Barnstable School District will remain in remote-learning through January 15.

Students were originally planned to return to class in-person on January 11.

In a community update, May-Brown said that the last 2 weeks saw many new positive cases distributed across all schools including elementary and secondary in town during the post-holiday.

“I want to note that our goal as a steering committee is always to maintain in-person learning for Barnstable public schools. That is our preferred model of learning. We know our students learn best when they’re in person with our educators and staff,” said Mayo-Brown.

Seeing evidence of community spread in the Town of Barnstable and corresponding case increases in the student body, district physician Dr. Katie Rudman recommended an additional week of remote learning with the support of Director of the Barnstable Public Health Division, Tom McKean.

The schools are expecting to return to in-person learning on January 19, the Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We’re doing everything we can to avoid in school transmission and keep our schools healthy and safe because that means we get to stay in person for a longer period of time,” said Mayo-Brown.

Mayo-Brown urged residents to continue to wear masks, avoid gatherings and stay socially distanced in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help maintain in-person learning when possible.