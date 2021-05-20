You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Schools Relax Outdoor Mask Mandate

Barnstable Schools Relax Outdoor Mask Mandate

May 20, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Public School District officials said that students will no longer be required to wear masks while outdoors in light of Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that all COVID restrictions would be relaxed May 29. 

The relaxation of mask requirements would include during recess, physical education, outdoor learning environments and sports, said officials. 

Superintendent Dr. Meg Mayo-Brown said in a statement that the change is due to the current low rate of outdoor transmission of COVID-19 and the low amount of case numbers in the district. 

“We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data and if an increase in cases is noted or if any in-school transmission is suspected, this guideline will be subject to change,” said Mayo-Brown.

Adults and students are still required to wear face coverings indoors, outdoors during arrival and dismissal, and while on buses. 

If six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained, adults on school grounds are also still required to wear masks, including staff and parents/guardians.

Students may still wear masks while outdoors if they feel more comfortable doing so, said officials.

The new guideline is expected to go into effect on Thursday, May 20.

