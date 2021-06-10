Barnstable Teacher Placed on Leave Following Physical Altercation

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable School District officials said that a teacher involved in physically breaking up an altercation between two students has been placed on administrative leave.

School authorities said that they are investigating the incident that occurred Thursday at Barnstable High School (BHS).

District officials did not identify the teacher.

A video circulating on social media shows the incident.

The CapeCod.com NewsCenter reached out to district officials, but did not receive a response for further comment.

The following is a full statement from Superintendent of Schools Meg Mayo-Brown and BHS Administrator-in-Charge Kristen Harmon: