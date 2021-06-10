Barnstable Teacher Placed on Leave Following Physical Altercation

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable School District officials said that a teacher involved in physically breaking up an altercation between two students has been placed on administrative leave.
School authorities said that they are investigating the incident that occurred Thursday at Barnstable High School (BHS).
District officials did not identify the teacher.
A video circulating on social media shows the incident.
The CapeCod.com NewsCenter reached out to district officials, but did not receive a response for further comment.
The following is a full statement from Superintendent of Schools Meg Mayo-Brown and BHS Administrator-in-Charge Kristen Harmon:
At approximately 8:15 am this morning, a Barnstable High School teacher inappropriately physically intervened in a matter between two students. The teacher exhibited actions contrary to the values and expectations of Barnstable Public Schools, and has been placed on administrative leave. The incident is under investigation and BPS will take appropriate steps based on the outcome of the inquiry. We want our BHS community to know that we take this matter very seriously, and that the health and safety of our students remains our first and foremost priority.