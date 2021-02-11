You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Seeking Input on Hyannis Public Spaces

Barnstable Seeking Input on Hyannis Public Spaces

February 11, 2021

HYANNIS – Barnstable officials are seeking input on public spaces in downtown Hyannis through Friday.

An online survey has been created by the town with MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative.

Residents are invited to express their opinions on the matters, especially those included in the Hyannis Public Spaces Activation Toolkit, which can be accessed by clicking here.

To access the survey, click here.

A public meeting will be held on February 17 at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the findings of the survey. Pre-registration is required to attend the virtual meeting; to register, click here.

