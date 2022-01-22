Barnstable Seeks Applicants for Planning Committee

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is seeking applicants for its Local Comprehensive Planning Committee.

Volunteer members who serve on the committee will help oversee changes to Barnstable’s Local Comprehensive Plan.

“The LCP will set out a vision for growth and development, land use, infrastructure, and resource protection.” said Barnstable Director of Planning & Development Elizabeth Jenkins.

Barnstable’s LCP will also include a course of action to steer future town work projects.

Committee members will put a planning process in place for the LCP and interface with the community about their planning efforts.

Members will participate for the next two years and should expect to attend regular meetings either in-person or virtually.

To apply to be considered for the LCPC, complete the application on Barnstable’s website by February 21.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter