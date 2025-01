HYANNIS – As extreme temperatures move into the region, Barnstable has set up warming stations at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center at 141 Bassett Lane and the Barnstable Adult Community Center at 825 Falmouth Road to help those in need of some warmth.

The Hyannis Youth and Community Center will operate from 8 am to 8 pm Monday through Friday, while the Barnstable Adult Community Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.