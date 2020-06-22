Barnstable Teachers Association Supports Police Presence in Schools

HYANNIS – Members of the Barnstable Teachers Association said that they do not endorse the recommendation of their state affiliate to end police presence in Massachusetts schools.

In a guidance on reopening and re-imagining public schools that was issued this week by the Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA), they recommended that resources be moved away from security and policing and directed instead towards social, mental health, emotion and public health solutions.

In a statement, the Barnstable Teachers Association said that they stand by their relationship with the Barnstable Police Department.

“Our School Resource Officers are just that – a wonderful resource to our students and staff. They make connections with kids and uplift our school communities.”

The Barnstable Teachers Association is encouraging residents to share the information and write to the MTA to ask that they remove their recommendation from their guidance.