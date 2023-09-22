You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable To Hold Hazardous Waste Collection On Saturday

Barnstable To Hold Hazardous Waste Collection On Saturday

September 22, 2023

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Solid Waste Division and Barnstable Count are working together to hold a Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday, September 23 at the Transfer Station at 45 Flint Street in Marstons Mills from 9 am to noon.

All property owners are encouraged to participate and be aware that they will need to provide proof of residence or residential property ownership if they do not currently possess an updated travel sticker.

Eligible items include pesticides and lawn chemicals, cleaners and disinfectants, auto and boat fluids, and certain types of paint.

To view a full list of eligible waste materials, click here.

